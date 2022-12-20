Kaduna PDP guber candidate condemns Kaura terrorists attack

By Moses Kolo and Sani Idris

Alhaji Isa Ashidu, the Kaduna State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned Sunday’s suspected terrorists attack in Malagum 1 and Sokwong communities in Kagoro Chiefdom of the state.



Ashidu said this in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna, described the attack as disheartening and cruel.



“Such senseless acts should not be allowes in our societies,” he said.

Ashidu who expressed sadness over the loss of lives in the attack, extended his condolences to the Chief of Kagoro, the families of the victims and the entire people of Kaura local government area of the state.

“This is totally condemnable and should have no place among civilised people like us,” he said.

Ashiru said that the PDP had suspended its town hall meeting scheduled to commence in Kaduna South on in honour of the deceased, the injured and those grieving.

“Also, all the PDP offices in Kaduna South Senatorial zone have been advised to fly their flags at half-mast as a mark of respect to those that have been affected by this incident.

“It is my sincere hope that as we work together to bring on board a new government at the state and federal levels by the special grace of God, we will be able to collaborate and develop strategies that would curtail future incidents,”he said.

The candidate prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and comfort to the berieved. (NAN)