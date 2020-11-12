Kaduna PDP Chieftain, LA mourns Balarabe Musa

Lawal Adamu Usman, (Mr LA), a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party has described the death of former Kaduna state governor, Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa as a monumental loss, suggesting that even in death, he could serve as a role model for a politically fractured Nigerian nation.

In an emotional condolence message, Mr LA noted that the greater cause to which Balarabe Musa devoted his life was the Nigerian masses and a country not so much defined by its borders, but by its founding values: freedom, human rights, opportunity, democracy and equal justice under law.

“The nation is mourning the passing of genuine greatness — the real defender of the common man, not cheap rhetoric from politicians and leaders who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly.

“Balarabe Musa was never tolerant of bigotry and despotism. There was something deep inside him that made him stand up for the deprived population of Nigeria – to speak for forgotten people in forgotten places,” LA said.

He said Balarabe Musa was not defined by civil service record, by political ascendancy by the political party or by any single one of the deeds in his absolutely extraordinary career, but was defined by love for the vulnerable ordinary Nigerian masses.

“Remarkably, his death seems to have reminded the Nigerian people that these values are what would make us truly the giant of Africa — not the tribal partisanship and personal acquisition politics that have recently characterized our political life.”