Kaduna PDP Chieftain, LA mourns Balarabe Musa

Lawal Adamu Usman, (Mr LA), a of the People’s has described the death of former , Abdulkadir as a monumental loss, suggesting that even in death, he could serve as a role model for a politically fractured Nigerian nation.

 

 

 

 

In an emotional message, Mr LA noted that the greater cause to which devoted his life was the Nigerian masses and a country not so much defined by its borders, but by its founding values: freedom, , opportunity, and equal justice under law.
“The nation is mourning the passing of genuine greatness — the real of the common man, not cheap rhetoric from and leaders who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly.

 

 

 

was never tolerant of bigotry and despotism. There was something deep inside him that made him stand up for the deprived population of Nigeria – to speak for forgotten people in forgotten places,” LA said.

 

 

 

 

He said Balarabe Musa was not defined by civil service record, by ascendancy by the party or by any single one of the deeds in his absolutely extraordinary career, but was defined by love for the ordinary Nigerian masses.

 

“Remarkably, his death seems to have reminded the that these values are what would make us truly the giant of Africa — not the tribal partisanship and acquisition politics that have recently characterized our life.”

