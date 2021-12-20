Kaduna PDP Chieftain, Adamu mourns Giwa attack victims



A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central in the 2019 elections, Lawal Adamu Usman has extended sympathy to the victims of the dozens killed by bandits in the attacks on several communities in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State last Sunday and pledged to look into ways to support them further.



Adamu, fondly referred to as Mr LA, blamed the escalation of the security situation in Kaduna to what he described as the levity and condescension in the handling of the situation by the state government under Nasir Elrufai.



He said while he thinks of the best way to support in easing the pains of the affected families, every community in Kaduna State and other places must renew their collective resolve to efforts to bring an end to these mindless killings.



“I share the pain of the bereaved and displaced families and indeed the entire people of the affected villages of Ruheya, Kauran Pawa, Marke and Idasu Gari,” Adamu said.

Noting an apparent lack of expressed empathy on the side of government, Adamu urged extensive prayers for God’s intercession, observing that the regularity and enormity of the deadly attacks and destructions are beyond human comprehension and require divine intervention.

He blamed the attitude of governnent and the security forces for not taking the battle to the cells of the murderous bandits and the slow response to distress calls by estranged communities.

He prayed for Allah’s forgiveness for the departed innocent souls.

