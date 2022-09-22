Kaduna NSCDC Command charges promoted officers to show commitment to duty

By Sani Idris

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kaduna on Wednesday charged newly promoted officers of the command to exhibit their commitment to duties.

Addressing the officers, Idris Adah, the Commandant, also charged the promoted officers to remain disciplined and avoid actions that would tarnish the image of the corps.

He urged them to reciprocate the gesture

in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities diligently and also encourage others yet to be promoted, to remain patient.

Adah assured of the command’s relentlessness in the fight against destruction of critical infrastructure and other forms of criminality in the state.

He thanked the Commandant

General of NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, for his unrelenting efforts on staff welfare and

development.

On behalf of the officers, Deputy Commandant of Corps, Adekpe Ogiri, thanked the leadership of the corps for finding them worthy of promotion.

He noted that promotion was only possible from God and at the appointed time.

He assured the command that the promoted officers would reciprocate their new ranks with hard work and dedication to duty.

Ogiri prayed for success for those yet to be promoted and those slated for the subsequent exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the promoted officers in the command included four Deputy Commandants and nine Assistant Commandants.

Others were seven Chief Superintendents, four Superintendents and five Assistant Superintendent of Corps (ASC1). (NAN)

