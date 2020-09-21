Kaduna NLC mourns Emir of Zazzau

Share the news













The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State chapter, on Monday commiserated with the state government and Zazzau Emirate Council over the demise of Alhaji Shehu Idris, the Emir of Zazzau.

The traditional ruler died on Sunday, aged 84.

A statement by Comrade Magaji Suleiman, Chairman of the state NLC, said the workers union received the news of the emir’s death with shock.

Suleiman said that the union has lost a strong pillar of support, and said they would miss his positive fatherly role.

He described the late emir as a true leader, peace maker, bridge builder, committed and dedicated monarch, who served humanity for 45 years, and lived in peace with his people.

The state NLC Chairman prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and grant him highest place in paradise.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NLC also commended Kaduna State Government for declaring Wednesday, work-free day in honour of the late emir.(NAN)

