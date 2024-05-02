Kaduna: NHRC receives 268 cases of rights violations in 4 months

The Kaduna State office of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) says it has received a total of 268 cases of human rights abuses in the first quarter of 2024.

The state Coordinator, Mr Terngu Gwar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna that out of the figure, 20 of the cases have been concluded, while 248 are at various stages of intervention.

According to him, most of the cases are linked to domestic violence, force marriage, parental issues, unlawful arrests and detention, as well as issues around entitlements and inheritance.

He said, “40 of the cases are on domestic violence, 39 on abandonment of wives and family, the remaining on rape, trafficking, custody and access to children and force marriage.”

Gwar said that the commission had mediated on matters involving couples and families, but added that some of the cases were referred to court after thorough investigation.

He explained that the NHRC involves relevant institutions such as the police, Ministry of Justice, Nigerian Army and Civil Defence in resolving some of the cases.

The coordinator said the commission remained committed to the protection, promotion and enforcement of the fundamental human rights of citizens.

“As a citizen when your right is violated, you can take a bold step by reporting the case to our office for appropriate action,’’ he stressed, and assured that all the pending cases would be handled properly and timely.

Gwar urged the Kaduna state government to provide more enabling environment, enforce existing laws and provide additional policies and legal framework to check right abuses.

He further urged other stakeholders to do more to guarantee the security of the girl-child, women and children at home, schools, and work places.(NAN)

By Patience Yakubu