Kaduna NAWOJ congratulates new National President, others

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, (NAWOJ) Kaduna State chapter has congratulated Aisha Ibrahim-Bura on her emergence as the new National President.

The association has also felicitated the new National Auditor, Jamila Abubakar-Chinwe and the new Zone ‘A’ Secretary, Daharatu Aliyu.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the State Chairperson, Fatima Aliyu and the Secretary, Maureen Sheyin, issued on Monday in Kaduna.

The statement said that the emergence of the new executive would unite the members of the association and bring development to the association.

The association described the new officers as great team that would bring development to all the members across the country.

Aisha defeated the incumbent national president, Ladi Bala at the just-concluded 11th Triennial Delegates Conference in Abuja .

Kaduna NAWOJ, therefore, appriciated all the states in zone A for their unflinching support that led to victory.

The statement also tasked the newly elected national executives on robust performance for the development of the association and towards enhancing unity among the members.

NAWOJ Kaduna also assured of its cooperation as the team works towards achieving a greater NAWOJ.

It also rejoiced over the re-election of Deputy President, Lilian Okonkwo-Ogabu, the National Secretary, Wasilah Ibrahim-Ladan; National Treasurer and Fatimah Rasheed.

Others are National Financial Secretary, Ifeoma Aka; Assistant National Secretary, Aisha Cole and National Auditor, Jemilah Abubakar, on their resounding victory.”

By Hussaina Yakubu

(NAN)

