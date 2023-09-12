Kaduna ministerial slot: APC group wants Tinubu to appoint its D-G

By Deji Abdulwahab

The Confederation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to appoint its Director-General, Alhaji Kailani Muhammed, to fill the outstanding ministerial slot for Kaduna State.

The group made the call in a statement by its Director, Publicity, Strategy and Communication, Dr Saleh Bin-Ahmed, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Tinubu had nominated the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, as member of his cabinet but the Senate rejected his nomination due to alleged security report.

The Senate refused to confirm the nomination of El-Rufai as well as two other nominees. It confirmed 45, out of the 48 ministerial nominees sent by the President.

“Confederation of APC Support Groups Nationwide calls on our dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to replace the Kaduna Ministerial Slot to its leader, Engr Kailani Muhammed.

“These are common reasons for the APC as a party can easily have an easy slate transition come 2027, on the premise that the Support Groups are adequately compensated and carried along.

“Engr Muhammed as D-G, Confederation of APC Support Groups will certainly take care of the support group leaders on the platform of the Confederation for the smooth administration and party victory in future elections,” he said.

According to Bin-Ahmed, our able director-general is an astute politician and a philanthropist and season public servant, veteran journalist, and a public affairs analyst, above all, an opinion moulder.

“He has what it takes to deliver a desired dividend of democracy to Nigerians citizenry.

“We fervently hope that President Tinubu will see reasons why he needs to adhere to the yearnings and aspirations of the people. Henceforth, there is no better time than this,” group’s publicity director said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

