Kaduna Ministerial nominee, Balarabe Lawal on Wednesday collapsed at the Senate plenary, while responding to questions at Senate screening.

Lawal shortly after giving his educational background collapsed at the podium.

His sudden collapse threw the plenary session into a panic mood as senators rushed to help revive him.

President of Senate, Godswill Akpiabio, quickly called for water and sugar to be administered to him.

Akpabio also immediately called for a closed session.(NAN)

