Kaduna LP guber candidate promises all-inclusive administration

by Amen Gajira

Mr Jonathan Asake, the Kaduna State, Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for 2023 poll, has promised to run an all-inclusive administration if elected into office.

Asake said this at a town hall meeting with the party supporters in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

He said that his administration would be just and fair in the provision of basic infrastructure to residents, irrespective of their political, ethnic or religious affiliations.

He said that projects were not fairly distributed across the state under the present government.

The governorship candidate promised to address the identified needs of all communities in the state.

He also promised to address insecurity in the state to attract investor given the abundant resources in the state.

Speaking, Mr Michael Auta, Kaduna South Senatorial candidate of LP, said the zone was in dire need of fresh ideas to harness its God-given potential.

Auta said that the zone lacked entrepreneurs, adding that the situation had resulted in the slow pace of development.

He said if voted in 2023, he will lobby for infrastructure that would lead to wealth creation, especially companies that would process farm produce into finished products.

The senatorial candidate also pledged to focus on human capital development through scholarship to indigent students.

He added that he will do everything within his powers to attract more federal institutions to the zone if given the people’s mandate. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

