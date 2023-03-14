Kaduna LP guber candidate condemns Zangon Kataf attacks, visits victims

By Amen Gajira

Mr Jonathan Asake, the Labour Party governorship candidate in Kaduna State, has visited survivors of Saturday’s attacks in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attacks claimed the lives of 17 persons and left others injured.

Asake visited the survivors, who sustained varying degrees of injuries, at the Sir Patrick Yakowa Memorial Hospital, Kafanchan.

Represented by Mr Tsahiru Bako, the Director General of his campaign organization, Asake described the heinous act as barbaric.

He urged the Kaduna State Government to act fast against the perpetrators of the attacks to serve as a deterrent to others.

While wishing the victims quick recovery, the governorship candidate urged them to bear the situation and leave everything to God.

NAN reports that special prayers were offered for God’s intervention in their situation, with monetary assistance also made to the victims.

The victims at the Sir Patrick Yakowa Memorial Hospital Kafanchan include two men, a woman and two children. (NAN)