Kaduna LG polls: PDP wins Jaba LG

Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission has declared Mr Phillip Gwada (PDP) as winner of Saturday’s chairmanship election in Jaba Local Government Area of the state.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Peter Omale, made the declaration on Monday at the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) office in Kwoi.

Omale said Gwada polled 9,012 votes to defeat APC’s candidate, Mr Benjamin Jock, who polled 5,640 votes.

He said that the candidate of Action Democratic Party, Mr Alhamdu Gyet, placed third with 2,732 votes.

“Mr Phillip Gwada of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law and having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner of the election and returned elected,’’ Omale said. (NAN)

