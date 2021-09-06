Kaduna LG polls: PDP wins Jaba LG

  State Electoral has declared Mr Phillip Gwada (PDP) as winner Saturday’s chairmanship election in Jaba Local Government Area the state.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Peter Omale, the declaration on Monday at the State Electoral Commission (SIEC) office in Kwoi.

Omale said Gwada polled 9,012 votes to defeat APC’s candidate, Mr Benjamin Jock, who polled 5,640 votes.

said that the candidate Action Democratic Party, Mr Alhamdu Gyet, placed third with 2,732 votes.

“Mr Phillip Gwada the PDP, having satisfied the requirements the law and having scored the highest number votes is hereby declared winner of the election and returned elected,’’ Omale said. (NAN)

