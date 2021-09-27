Kaduna LG polls: PDP wins Chikun chairmanship seat

September 27, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



Mr Salasi Musa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has been declared winner of the Chikun Local Government Chairmanship election state.

The Returning Officer, Dr Sanusi Gambo, announced the results of the election on Monday, saying Salasi Musa of the PDP polled 19,402 votes to defeat Samaila Leeman, Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 14,829 votes.

The PDP also won eight of the 12 councillorship seats, and the ruling APC won four, Gambo indicated.

The Kaduna State lndependent National Electoral Commission (KAD-SIECOM), had initially announced Sept. 4, for the election, but was rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, citing security reasons. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,