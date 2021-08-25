Kaduna LG Polls: Electoral body upgrades e-voting machines

The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECOM) says it has upgraded its electronic voting machines to prevent multiple voting during the forthcoming local government council elections slated for Sept. 4.

Hajiya Safiya Balarabe, the SIECOM Commissioner in charge of Zone one, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Zazzau in Zaria on Wednesday.

Balarabe said the commission has upgraded the e-voting machine to prevent multiple voting as it observed in the last councils polls to strengthen the process to prevent electoral malpractice.

“In the last local government councils election presiding officers assist voters to cast votes electronically; this led to multiple voting as observed in some places.

“This time around, eligible voters would cast their votes directly; those who cannot do that can be assisted to exercise their franchise and system has been fortified to prevent malpractices,” she said.

She added that the commission has also upgraded capacity of the e-voting machines to ensure that it provide 16 hours uninterrupted services to enable the eligible voters who turn-up for the election to cast their votes.

She said the commission has adequate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

Responding, the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Bamalli, commended the commission for upgrading its e-voting machines to prevent electoral malpractices.

The first class traditional ruler said the timely transmission of results through the e-voting process would enhance transparency and strengthen the electoral process.

He, therefore, prayed for a hitch-free and smooth exercise. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...