Kaduna LG Polls: El-Rufai loses polling unit to PDP

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of has lost his polling unit in the local council election held on Saturday.

The announced by the state Electoral Commission for Unit 01 Ungwar Sarki, Kaduna North Local Government, showed the Democratic Party (PDP) getting 86 out of the 159 votes for chairman.

El-Rufai’s All Progressive Congress (APC) secured 62 votes, while APP had 1, ZLP 5, PRP 4, and 3 abstentions.

The PDP also got 100 votes for councillorship seat out of 162 cast while APC scored 53, ZLP 2, PRP 2, NNPP 1, and BP 4.

The were announced by the Presiding Officer, Muhammad Sani.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had earlier said in an interview with journalists that the adoption of eletronic voting for the local election was to ensure that people’s votes count.


“As said several times, we are not going to behave like other parties or other governments, we will allow the people of to elect who they want.

“The APC did not have to everywhere, We don’t believe in cheating or rigging elections but also we don’t want other parties to cheat us and that was we encouraged the Electoral Commission to up with fool-proof voting process,“  he said.  (NAN)

