Kaduna LG polls: APC wins Kagarko LG

September 6, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project



The Electoral has declared Mr Nasara Rabo the All Progressives Congress(APC) winner the Saturday’s chairmanship election in Kagarko Local Government Area the state.

The Returning Officer, Dr Musa Balarabe, made the declaration on Monday at the State Electoral (SIEC) office in Kagarko.

Balarabe said Rabo scored 20, 558 votes defeat the candidate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Caleb Pius, who polled 14, 494 votes.

“Mr Nasara Rabo the APC, having satisfied the requirements the law and scored the highest number votes, is hereby declared winner of the election and returned elected,” he said. (NAN) 

