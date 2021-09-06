Kaduna LG polls: APC wins Kagarko LG

The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission has declared Mr Nasara Rabo of the All Progressives Congress(APC) winner of the Saturday’s chairmanship election in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state.

The Returning Officer, Dr Musa Balarabe, made the declaration on Monday at the State Independent Electoral Commission(SIEC) office in Kagarko.

Balarabe said Rabo scored 20, 558 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Caleb Pius, who polled 14, 494 votes.

“Mr Nasara Rabo of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared winner of the election and returned elected,” he said. (NAN)

