Mr Aso Nehemiah, an aspirant for the chairmanship of Kaura Local Government, Kaduna State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has pledged to give priority to youth empowerment, if elected chairman of the council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC has fixed May 8 for the chairmanship primaries, ahead of the local government elections slated for June 5.

Nehemiah made the pledge on Friday while speaking with newsmen in Bondong, Kaura LGA.

“We all know that the future belongs to the youths who are ingenious, innovative and industrious.

“Empowering the youths to realize their full potentials will be one of my key priorities if given the mandate,” he said.

He also promised to be accountable and responsive to the needs of the people.

According to him, governance is about putting the interest of the people first.

“I want to also state that if given the opportunity to serve, I will be accountable and responsive to the problems confronting my people.

“Leadership is all about the people, listening to their cries and seeing what can be done to make life better for them.

“I will carry my people along in all major decisions that affects their well being,” he added

On insinuations that he had been disqualified from the contest, the aspirant said it was the handiwork of mischief makers uncomfortable with his growing popularity.

He expressed confidence of clinching the ticket of the APC given the enormous goodwill he enjoys within the party. (NAN)

