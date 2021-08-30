Kaduna LG poll: Sani urges forgiveness among APC members

Sen. Uba Sani has urged aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State to forgive whatever grievances they have against one another.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday in Kaduna, Sani said that this was necessary for the party to achieve victory in the forthcoming Local Government election in the state.

The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) had slated Sept. 4, for the conduct of election across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Sani (APC-Kaduna Central), pleaded with the members to forgive one another and mobilise towards attaining victory at the poll.

“Let us forgive each other and work together as family; as such all hands must be on deck to deliver all elective positions at the respective local governments.

“It behoves on everyone of us to take responsibility and work towards actualising the same objective,’’ Sani said.

Also, Yusuf Zailani, Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly stressed the need for unity in the party, saying that this was key to victory.

Zailani said party members should desist from blame game and pointing accusing fingers at each other.

“Let us be patient, to err is human; God gives power to whomever He wishes.’’

The speaker advised the party officials to lead by example and abide by the tenets of the party in order to give everyone a sense of belonging.

“Officials should work together and when this is done, victory is eminent,’’ he added.

Mr Emmanuel Jalada, the APC Chairman in Kaduna State, commended party members for their support and urged them not to be weary in doing the same.

Jalada expressed optimism that the party would win the election and urged the members to double efforts in campaigning for votes.

“Much as we are optimistic about victory, we must not seat at home and fold our arms, instead, let us mobilise the people to vote for APC candidates,’’ he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...