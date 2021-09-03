Kaduna LG poll: Police restrict movement from midnight Friday

September 3, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Police in has ordered restriction of human and vehicular movement within the state from Friday midnight to Saturday 6p.m.

The order is contained in a statement by the Public Relations, ASP Jalije in Kaduna.

He said order was given by the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Abdullahi Mudassiru.

“The CP has ordered the strict enforcement of the restriction of human and vehicular movement into and within the state.

“This is in compliance with the directive of during the local election scheduled to hold on Saturday across the 23 local areas of the State.

“The general public is hereby informed restriction of movement will take effect from midnight (0000hrs to 1800hrs) and it covers all the entry points into the state and within the entire 23 local areas where the elections will held.

“No large gatherings or campaign of whatever guise will tolerated within the stipulated restriction hours and violators of the said order will dealt with according to extant laws of the state.

“The is therefore calling on all law abiding citizens of the state to comply with this restriction order since all eligible voters are allowed to go out and exercise franchise without fear of intimidation from any quarter,’’ he said.

According to him, effective security deployment has been made to secure all the poling units and collation centers across the state and a Rapid Response Team situated in all the local areas to promptly respond to distress calls.

Jalije advised that while the election is ongoing, the public should security conscious of environment.

He urged people to report suspicious activities or persons to the nearest security formation or via the Kaduna police designated emergency mobile phone numbers- 08075391105 and 07039675856 for prompt intervention.

“The Commissioner of Police thus solicits for understanding from the public as to any inconvenience the restriction might cause,” he said. (NAN).

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,