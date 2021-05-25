Mr Mathias Siman, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Kaura in the June 5, Kaduna State local government councils poll, has promised to be responsive and accountable to the people if elected.



Siman, who made the pledge on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen in Kaura, said governance was about putting the interest of the people first.

“If given the mandate, I am going to work for the people of Kaura by being responsive and accountable to them.

“I will go to them with a view to ascertaining what their pressing needs are, and then make efforts to see to it that those needs are met.

“And I will always make sure my people are carried along in all major decision making that affects their well being,” he said.

According to him, agriculture, education, women empowerment and tackling youth restiveness will be his priority in office.

Siman expressed confidence of winning the election given the enormous goodwill he enjoyed and the proven track record of the PDP in the area.

“I am 99 per cent sure of emerging victorious in the election, because the people are with me.

“They have always been there for me every step of the way and know what can I do and cannot do,” he said.(NAN)

