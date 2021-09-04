Kaduna LG poll: I’ll accept outcome of election in good faith – Jema’a APC candidate

Mr Yunana Barde, Jema’a chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s Kaduna State loca council poll, has promised to accept the outcome of the election in good faith.



Barde made this known when he spoke with newsmen shortly after casting his vote at his Kogum River polling unit.



“At the end of the day, a winner must emerge. If the opposition candidate wins, I will congratulate him and if I emerge winner, I expect him to do same.



” So, I want to call on my supporters to accept the result of the election in good faith,” he said.



The APC candidate noted that though there were hitches with the voting machines in some polling units, the overall conduct of the election was satisfactory.



“The general conduct of the election is okay, even though we received reports of little hitches with the voting machines in some places.



“On a scale of one to 10, I will give the electoral body a score of 7 on the conduct of the poll, which is above average,” he said.



He called on the electorate to conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner during and after the election. (NAN)

