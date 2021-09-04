Kaduna LG poll: I’ll accept outcome of election in good faith – Jema’a APC candidate

Mr Yunana Barde, Jema’a chairmanship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s Kaduna State loca council poll, has promised to accept outcome of election in good faith.


Barde made this known when he spoke with newsmen shortly after casting his vote at his Kogum River polling unit.


“At end of day, a winner must emerge. If opposition candidate wins, I will congratulate him and if I emerge winner, I expect him to do same.


” So, I want to call on my supporters to accept result of election in good faith,” he said.


APC candidate noted that though there were hitches with voting machines in some polling units, overall of election was satisfactory.


general of election is okay, even though we received reports of little hitches with voting machines in some places.


“On a scale of one to 10, I will give electoral body a score of 7 on the of the poll, which is above average,” he said.


He called on the electorate to themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner during and after the election. (NAN)

