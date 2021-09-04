Kaduna LG poll: Faulty Voting Machines mar polls amid low turn out

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) provided for use in the council elections in Kaduna State on Saturday failed to recognise some voters’ cards in Kaura Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was a low turn out of voters at most of the polling units visited by our correspondent.

At Ninyo Allah polling unit, the polling officer, Mark Jerry told NAN that they were yet to commence accreditation because of hitches with the EVM.

“We haven’t commenced accreditation and voting because the machine cant print.

“And we are trying to reach our supervising polling officer to inform him of the challenges, but we can’t get through to him,” he added.

At Peter Laki polling unit, voting was yet to commence as the EVM was also acting incorrectly especially on the set date and time.

James Kanyip, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House who was at the polling unit to cast his vote, urged the electorates to be patient with the machines as it was only the second time it was being used in the state.

Kanyip urged the voters to vote wisely as their choices have consequences. (NAN)

