Kaduna LG election: PDP fixes dates for primaries

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kaduna State chapter on Monday announced March 12, for screening of aspirants for local government councils elections in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Abraham Cator, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

It said that the date was agreed by the state PDP Caucus which adopted the Resolutions of its National Working Committee on the forthcoming election.

According to the statement, purchase and return of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms have been slated for Feb. 26 to March 2, 2018.

It said that screening of councillorship aspirants would begin on Saturday, March 3, while that of chairmanship aspirants would take place on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

The statement further stated that the party had fixed March 7-9, for appeals.

It added that primaries for councillorship seats would hold on March 17, and that of chairmanship on March 19, while appeals on the primaries would hold on March 21 to March 24.

NAN reports that the local councils election in the state will hold on May 12. (NAN)