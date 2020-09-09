Kaduna LG boss worries over inadequate health workers

Share the news













) Alhaji Sabo-Aminu Anchau, the Chairman of Kubau Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, says inadequate human resource is one of the challenges disrupting primary healthcare delivery in the area. The chairman, however, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kubau on Wednesday that the council would leverage on the state government’s healthcare workers to boost service delivery in the area.

Anchau said, “The state government has announced that 3000 health workers would be recruited and dispatched to LGAs; we will present our request to the Kaduna state government over this challenge.’’ He said the council had renovated the Anchau Gari Primary Healthcare Centre, a 30-bed capacity clinic, but the centre could not function effectively due to lack of personnel. The chairman said that the council had constructed new Primary Healthcare Centres in Gidan Gata, Dokan Mai-Jaki and Dokan Rago communities, to enhance healthcare delivery.

Anchau added that shopping complexes had been established at Anchau, Dutsinwai, and Kargi to increase the revenue base of the council. He also said that many roads in the area had been rehabilitated to enable farmers move produce to the market. The chairman listed some of the roads as Gidan-Gata to Kanwa, Kurgi-Kudimi Pegi-Haskiya and Damau-DanHauya, among others. “We have constructed over 55km of road network across the local government,’’ he said. (NAN)