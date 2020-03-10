Kaduna leadership programme transparent – Administrator

Kaduna State Government has said that the selection process in its leadership internship programme, the Kashim Ibrahim Fellows, is transparent and open to all eligible young Nigerian graduates.

A statement signed by Zainab Mohammed, the Programme Administrator on Monday, also said that the number of the next cohorts of the programme has been increased to 24 participants, ‘’an increase from the 16 fellows that were admitted in the first and second sets of fellows.’’

According to her, the programme will start in August and ‘’interested persons must be graduates, aged 25-35and must have completed the mandatory NYSC scheme. The online application form can be completed on www.kif.kdsg.gov.ng before the deadline of 20th March 2020.’’

The Programme Administrator further said that ‘’the transparent process for selecting fellows has so far given 32 young persons from all over Nigeria a unique immersion in the intellectual and practical sides of leadership in the public sector.’’

The statement recalled that Governor Nasir El-Rufai ‘’introduced the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship with the objective to contribute to developing and nurturing leadership ability across Nigeria, with specific focus on the promising leaders of the future. ‘’

Zainab also said that ‘’the one-year Fellowship aims to create a network of high potential young Nigerians who are expected to rise to top leadership positions in the public sector and other spheres of activity over the next decade. ‘’

‘’The overall mission of the non-partisan programme, as envisioned by Governor Nasir el-Rufai, is in his words, ‘to raise the next generation of leaders who will most likely be absorbed into the Nigerian public sector having had a first-hand experience of its workings and challenges,’ ‘’ she added.

The Administrator recalled that the inaugural class of the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship resumed in August, 2018 with 16 Fellows from all over Nigeria participating in the one-year programme.

‘’At their graduation in July 2019, the Governing Board announced the emergence of Jemima Jatau as best fellow in the first set. Her reward is a fully-paid master’s programme in either Harvard or the Lee Kwan Yew School of Public Policy,’’ she said, adding that ‘’the second cohort of fellows resumed in August 2019 and will be graduating in July 2020.’’

According to the statement, Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship comprises four components, including work placement, job assignment, education programme and community service.

‘’Fellows receive salary and benefits equivalent to that of a Special Assistant to the Governor. Kashim Ibrahim Fellows cannot receive compensation from any other source during their year of government service. Additionally, accommodation is provided throughout the course of the Fellowship’’, the statement added.