Dr Isaac Auta, Deputy Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, has condemned recent attacks by bandits on some communities in Kauru Local Government Area.Auta told newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday that the attack on Kizachi Dawai community in Chawai chiefdom was inhuman, unreasonable and barbaric.

The deputy speaker who represents Kauru-Chaiwai constituency in the assembly, said that the attack had left the people hugely devastated.“People died during the attack, property and sources of livelihood were destroyed, this is unreasonable and barbaric.“It is unfortunate that people still indulge in criminal and violent activities irrespective of government’s effort to enthrone sanity,” he said.The lawmaker urged the people not to be dismayed by the activities of a few lawless persons, saying, “we must work together to rid our society of crime and violence”He commended the Gov. Nasir El-Rufai-led government’s effort to tackle insecurity in the state.“

The government cannot do it alone, it requires the support of the people, we cannot continue to live this way.“Let us learn to tolerate one another, let us promote love and unity, it is wrong to destroy,” he said.Auta further urged residents of the state to be vigilant and report suspicious movements within their environment to law enforcement agencies.(NAN)

