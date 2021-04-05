Five of the kidnapped students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka, Kaduna state, have been “recovered” by the Nigerian military.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a brief statement Monday.

According to Aruwan, “The Nigerian military has informed the Kaduna State Government that five of the many kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna were recovered this afternoon and are presently in a military facility where they are undergoing a thorough medical check-up.”

He assured that the Kaduna State Government will provide updates on further operational feedback to be received on this case

