Mr Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, says 39 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, are still missing after gunmen invaded the school on Friday.



Aruwan disclosed this in a statement issued in Kaduna while giving update on the attack.



The commissioner had earlier announced the rescue of 180 students and staff of the college by troops.



“Further checks in the wake of the attack by armed bandits on the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi LGA indicate that 39 students are currently unaccounted for.



“The number of missing students is now confirmed to be 39, comprising 23 females and 16 males.



“The Kaduna State Government is maintaining close communication with the management of the college as efforts are sustained by security agencies towards the tracking of the missing students,” Aruwan added. (NAN)

