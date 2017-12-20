Kaduna: INEC approves 10 additional registration centres

By Lawal A. Dogara, Kaduna

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has approved the creation of 10 additional centres for the continuous Voter Registration exercise in Kaduna state.

This was stated in a press statement signed by the Administrative Secretary of the Commission, Nick Dazang and distributed to the newsmen in Kaduna.

Reasons for the creation of the additional centres, according to the Commission is to address areas with internally displaced persons, distance, difficult terrains and also for security.

The affected Local Governments are: Jema’a, Sanga, Kaura, Kajuru Kauru, Soba, Igabi, Kaduna South, Birni-Gwari and Lere Local Government.

According to the statement, “ The locations are: Zankan in Jema’a, Fadan Karshi in Sanga, Atakar in Kaura, Maru in Kajuru, Chawai in Kauru, Gamagira in Soba, Rigachikun in Igabi Ungwa-Sanusi in Kaduna South, Kuyello in Birnin-Gwari and Yar Kasuwa in Lere Local Government Area”.

“The new centres will take off from Monday, 18th December 2017, and will be operational for thirty working days”, the statement stated.

The Commission urged Kaduna residents to make good use of the opportunity to participate en-masse in the CVR exercise.