Kaduna inaugurates Hajj savings scheme for 2023 intending pilgrims

By Sani Idris

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, on Thursday in Kaduna officially launched a Hajj savings scheme, into which intending pilgrims will make installment payments.

The scheme allows individuals to maintain a savings account with an approved Bank in which they would at their own pace save enough to enable them travel to perform Hajj.

The official launch of the scheme, which took place at the Emir of Zazzau’s Palace in Zaria, was also to officially flag-off the collection of 2023 Hajj fare.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Yusuf Arrigasiyyu, said the goal of the savings scheme was to reduce the burden on intending pilgrims of having to source for large amount of money to pay for Hajj in a particular year.

He said an individual could pay N1.5m or above on installment, however, noting that the 2023 official price of the Saudi Arabia’s pilgrimage is yet to be announced by the appropriate authority.

He noted that individuals who pay in excess would be refunded.

Arrigasiyyu also noted that the hitherto age limitation and number of individuals’ visit to the Saudi Arabia on pilgrimage has been addressed.

“One can go for as many pilgrimages as he can afford, regardless of his age,” he said.

He further said that intending pilgrims would no longer pay cash, but through banks, while warning them against corrupt Officers in the Agency.

“Our officials are not allowed to even collect gifts to render services, who ever is caught, will be punished according to the law that established the agency,” Arrigasiyyu said.

He assured the public on their tireless efforts in ensuring that all hitches encountered in the previous Hajj is addressed in the 2023 exercise.

In his address, the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Bamalli, commended the Kaduna Pilgrims Welfare Agency for their feat in emerging best in the previous administrative conduct of the Hajj exercise.

He, however, called for improvement and swift address mechanism to the plights of pilgrims in the state.

Bamalli urged the Agency to always deploy professional health workers who are capable and know the rudiments in health care service delivery.

He also urged them on thorough authentication and examination of religious guides who are deployed to the holy land for guiding pilgrims on the right religious acts and worship.

He tasked the agency on ensuring due process and shying away from favoritism and God-fatherism in all necessities for pilgrims preparation to the holy land.

The Emir lamented some ill-treatment on pilgrims by the Saudi Arabians, while calling on them to desist from doing so, reminding them that being bound by same religion supercedes race or other differences.

“The Agency must wake up to stand against such ill-treatment by anyone, though the Saudi authority has rules and regulations, who ever flaunts it has consequences to dance to, but they must respect others dignity who are law abiding,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Kaduna State Bureau of interfaith, Malam Tahir Umar, said they would work in synergy with the Pilgrimage Agency to ensure smooth Hajj exercise in the state.

He said they have worked out some innovations like harmonising school of thoughts to clerics as bases for their sermons and religious guide to the pilgrims for tutorials and in the holy land. (NAN)