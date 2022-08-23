Kaduna Immigration Comptroller to tackle illegal migration

By Sani Idris

Sani Kila, the new Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service, Kaduna State Command, has pledged to strengthen collaboration with other security agencies to checkmate illegal migration.

Kila made the pledge during his maiden address to personnel of the service on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He told the personnel to brace up and commit themselves to their duties, adding that it would not be business as usual.

“It is not going to be business as usual, I am going to consolidate on the efforts of the past Comptrollers and work in synergy with other security agencies,” he added.

The comptroller emphasised that their responsibility was to prevent people from illegally entering or leaving the country, as such everyone must stand up to be counted in protecting Nigeria’s interest.

Kila particularly tasked personnel of the ECOWAS section to discharge their duties diligently and professionally, in line with Section two of the Immigration Act, 2015.

“As part of our efforts to secure the boarders, our men are attached to Operation Yaki. The essence of the collaboration is to checkmate the illegal movements of non Nigerians into the state,” he added.

Kila also tasked the personnel to be extra security conscious wherever they find themselves because of the security situation in the country.

He said most security threats and attacks in the country were being carried out by non Nigerians.(NAN)

