Kaduna herbal medicine practitioner complain of high cost of herbs

Mr Peter Ochu, a herbal medicine practitioner expert based in Kaduna, on Thursday complained of the well-being of persons who patronise herbal medicine being at stake due to high cost of herbs used for preparing it.

Ochu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, that the increasing cost of herbs and spices would affect the cost of herbal mixture, adding, “my concern is for those patients already on routine medication and the health implications that skipping medication will have on them.

“Diabetic patients for instance, who may not be able to meet up with the current costs are likely to have problems if they discontinue medication,” he added.

He disclosed that herbs like dry ginger was now sold at N38,000 per bag against N20,000 few months back, while 20 litres of honey, is now sold for N52,000 against N38,000, which it was sold for a few months back.

“Other herbs that witnessed hike include; finger millet, 80 per cent increase, blackseed, 50 per cent, turmeric, 50 per cent , maca, 20 per cent fennel, 30, ground nut, 80 and tigernut 80.

“Although, prices of herbal medicine for now, is still minimal but with the prevailing situation, cost of herbal medicine will witness increase,” he explained.

Ochu urged members of the public who patronise herbal medicine to brace up ahead of the challenges, which he said was due to the nation’s economic situation.

He, however, advised the public to observe healthy lifestyle including; balanced diet, exercise and desist from harmful habits like smoking and excessive consumption of alcohol. (NAN)