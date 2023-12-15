Kaduna health scheme partners Islamic foundation on innovative healthcare financing

The Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA) says it will partner

Africa Islamic Economic Foundation as part of innovative healthcare financing for its health insurance scheme.

The Director-General of the authority, Malam Abubakar Hassan, said this in Abuja on Friday at the close of a four-day meeting

to review the state’s Health Insurance Scheme under the State Social Security Law, 2023.

Hassan said that the partnership was crucial to improving infrastructure in primary healthcare facilities.

This, according to him, will improve the quality of healthcare delivery in the state and in the long run, encourage the non-formal sector to key into the scheme.

On his part, the President of the Foundation, Mr Baba Muhammad, expressed the willingness of the foundation to partner the Kaduna State Government to improve healthcare infrastructure.

Muhammad said that the partnership would be under the foundation’s initiative to harness digital technology for sustainable primary healthcare infrastructure development in Africa.

He added that the foundation would bring in up-to-date equipment that meets international standards to provide digital solutions to healthcare services.

He added that “we provide interest-free financing. It means if you take one million dollars to run a hospital, it is the same amount you will pay back without interest.

“The idea is to make life easier for people because our partners are one of the best in the world.

“We believe that when we come to Kaduna, we will be able to go round the 23 local government areas to support at least one digital health facility in each area.

“It is very easy for Kaduna to tap into it and the state has taken a step already by inviting us here to talk to stakeholders.

“We are prepared to come to Kaduna and make a presentation, and from there, an agreement would be reached and moved on from there.”

Muhammad explained that the foundation, located in Tamale, Republic of Ghana, is a leading advocate for an Islamic paradigm for economic development and innovation in Africa.

“We are an independent development organisation that provide distinctive Islamic perspectives on economic development and social issues.

“Our work encompasses a range of advisory, research, policy development and field-building activities around Islamic economy, Islamic finance, Islamic Impact Investments, and capital markets.

“This will drive sustainable and inclusive economic growth and development in Africa.

“Our innovative digital solution was designed to bridge the healthcare infrastructure gap, while unlocking opportunities for sustainable development through Islamic finance principles,” he said.(NAN)

By Philip Yatai

