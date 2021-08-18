Kaduna Health Scheme: Attitude of service providers worrisome- union

The joint Union of Tertiary Institutions in Kaduna State (JUTIKS) has expressed dissatisfaction with the attitude of service providers under the Kaduna State Contributory Health Scheme.

The union made its feelings known when its team, led by Musa Aliyu-Kofa, paid a courtesy visit on the management of Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority ( KADCHMA) in Kaduna on Wednesday.The union said it initiated the visit to commend the authority for its achievements in the health sector, and also raise issues on grey areas with a view to finding solutions.It observed that enrollees,particularly those patronising Primary Healthcare Centres, were sometimes, not only treated shabbily, but also denied some services on the pretext that such services were not covered by the scheme.

According to the union, such attitude has the consequence of not only painting the scheme in bad light, but also discouraging clients from participating.” The purpose of our visit is to commend the authority for its achievements in the health sector, and to forward a complaint of their enrollees trying to access health services, but are denied on the pretext that such services are not covered.”

Our fear is that such enrollees will be forced to withdraw if such practices persist,” it warned.The union further alleged that enrollees were never treated with respect and dignity.In his response, the Director-General KADCHMA, Aliyu Sai’du, thanked the union for the visit and appreciated its contribution towards ensuring the success of the scheme.He said KADCHMA had been doing the needful to health facilities and wondered why patients should be turned away or treated shabbily.”

l am appealing that you exercise patience and support the scheme by bringing proof of any hospital that rejects any enrollee ,” he said.He also appealed to the union to sensitise enrollees as some of them are not aware of the workings of the scheme.(NAN)

