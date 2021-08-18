Kaduna Health Scheme: Attitude of service providers worrisome- union

August 18, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 The joint Union of Tertiary Institutions in Kaduna State (JUTIKS) has expressed dissatisfaction with the attitude of service providers under the Kaduna State Contributory Health Scheme.

The union its feelings known when its team, led by Musa Aliyu-Kofa, paid a courtesy management of  Kaduna State Contributory Health Management ( KADCHMA) in Kaduna on .The union said it initiated the to commend the for its  achievements in the health sector, and also raise issues on grey areas with a view to finding solutions.It observed that enrollees,particularly those patronising  Primary Healthcare Centres, were sometimes, not only treated shabbily, but also denied some services pretext that such services were not covered by the scheme.

According to the union, such attitude has the consequence of not only painting the scheme in bad light, but also discouraging clients from participating.” The purpose of our is to commend the for its achievements in the health sector, and to forward a complaint of their enrollees trying to access health services, but are denied pretext that such services are not covered.”

Our fear is that such enrollees will be forced to withdraw if such practices persist,” it warned.The union further alleged that enrollees were never treated with respect and dignity.In his response, the Director-General KADCHMA, Aliyu Sai’du, thanked the union for the and appreciated its towards ensuring the success of the scheme.He said KADCHMA had been doing the needful to health facilities and wondered why patients should be turned away or treated shabbily.”

l am appealing that you exercise patience and support the scheme by bringing proof of any that rejects any enrollee ,” he said.He also appealed  to the union to sensitise enrollees as some of them are not aware of the workings of the scheme.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,