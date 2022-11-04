Kaduna Guber: Uba Sani invites Sha’aban to work for 2023 APC’s victory

The Kaduna State APC gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 elections, Senator Uba Sani, has extended an olive branch to Sani Mahmood Sha’aban, pleading for his solidarity and cooperation in the race to guarantee victory for the party at the elections.

Sha’aban, who lost to Senator Sani at the party’s gubernatorial primary election, went to the Federal High Court, seeking the annulment of the primary over what he described as irregularities.

The court, however, on Friday, November 4, ruled in favour of Senator Sani, affirming his candidature as the flag-bearer of the party in the 2023 gubernatorial elections in Kaduna State.

“I commend my dear brother, Malam Sani Mahmood Sha’aban for ventilating his grievance through the courts,” elated Senator Sani said in a statement signed by him, maintaining on Friday, adding “That is the best way to grow and deepen our democracy.”

He extended a hand of fellowship to Sani Sha’aban, imploring him to “join hands with me as we make the final push for Kashim Ibrahim House,” believing, “He (Sha’aban) can add value to our incoming administration.”

He charged the party men and women to see the conclusion of the case in court as an opportunity to build a united front for the 2023 electoral battle.

“Everybody is important,” Senator Sani said, warning, “No one should be left behind. Inclusivity must be our watchword.”

