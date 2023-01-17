Kaduna Guber Race: Education Will Be My Priority – Uba Sani

The gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani has promised to continue giving education priority when voted into office.

The governorship candidate recalled that the PDP administration neglected public schools to the extent that they were a shadow of their former selves, in the 16 years that the party was in power.

Senator Uba Sani who reiterated this at Giwa town on Tuesday at the flag off of the APC campaign rally, noted that Governor Nasir El Rufai brought back the lost glory of public schools.

The law maker pledged to continue from where El Rufai stopped, especially in revamping education, when he becomes governor.

“My priority is to make quality education accessible to the siblings of the common man because that will guarantee them a better future and improve society at large,” he added.

Senator Uba Sani promised to empower religious leaders even before he is voted into office, adding that they play a vital role in the reformation of society.

The Senator thanked the people of Giwa local government for supporting the APC administration both at federal, state and area council levels.

“The projects that have been executed in the local government wouldn’t have been possible without your support. I want you to continue supporting APC by voting our party at all levels in the coming election,” he added.

Speaking at the rally, Governor El Rufai urged the people of Giwa to vote Senator Uba Sani as his successor and Dr Hadiza Balarabe as his deputy because “they were part of the team that enabled the transformation of Kaduna state under my leadership.”

The governor also pleaded with the people to vote Muhammad Sani Abdullahi as Senator representing zone two and Hon Bashir Zubairu as House of Representatives member, representing Giwa/Birnin Gwari constituency.

He also asked them to vote for the candidates of Giwa East and West state constituencies.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor had commissioned an Obstetrics and Gynecology Center while El Rufai commissioned a Neighborhood Sports Center, before the rally.

Senator Uba Sani, El Rufai and Dr Hadiza Balarabe as well as senior government officials also met with stakeholders, where they fielded questions and explained certain government policies.