Kaduna Grand Khadi, Justice Ibrahim buried

Justice Shehu Ibrahim, Grand Khadi of Kaduna State Sharia Court of Appeal, who died on Oct. 26 has been buried in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Grand Khadi was buried at the Unguwan Sarki Burial Ground about 11:00am.

The Judge of Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Murtala Nasir, described the deceased as a father and a leader, who never compromised on his duties.

Nadir said the late Grant Khadi personally interviewed him when he applied to be a judge of the Sharia Court.

“I can say l was among the last person who said goodbye to him yesterday (Monday) about 5:00pm.

‘ May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest,” he said.

Also, Barr. Ibrahim Iliyasu, a course mate of the deceased at Bayero University, Kano, said they had been friends since childhood.

He said the deceased was a gentleman who never had a reason to keep malice with anybody.

“He was always jovial and a person who has strong faith in the will of God and that has made him lived a fulfilled life.

”I pray God to have mercy on his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest,” he said.

Mr Sule Shu’aibu, a former chairman, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Kaduna Branch, described the deceased as a man of integrity, who never regarded himself above others in spite of his achievements in the judicial system.

Shu’aibu said the late Ibrahim was always ready to address the plight of those who called on him.

Also, Amb. Shehu Bamalli, the ‘Barden Zazzau’, who was also the deceased schoolmate, described his demise as a sad news because he was a personality to emulate.

He condoled his family and friends on behalf of the Zazzau Emirate and prayed God to grant him eternal rest. (NAN)

