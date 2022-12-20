Kaduna Govt. will continue to support noble objectives of NYSC – Elrufa’i

By Sani Idris

Gov Nasir Elrufa’i of Kaduna State on Tuesday restated the government’s commitment to continue to support the attainment of the noble objectives of the NYSC.

Elrufa’i gave the assurance while presiding over the closing ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream II NYSC orientation course for corps members deployed to serve in Kaduna.

Elrufa’i, represented by the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, assured that the government would do its best in providing conducive environment for the corps members to discharge their mandate.

He said in that regards, all corps employers in both public and private sectors must accept all corps members posted to them and make them comfortable.

El-Rufai, therefore, enjoined the corps members to take their postings in good fate and see it as opportunity to touch, improve or even save lives.

“You must bear in mind that the NYSC was established primarily to promote national integration and enhance national development.

“For this objectives to be realised, you must have an open mind as you move into your host communities by discarding all the prejudices you harbour about them and embrace reality,” he said.

Elrufa’i further urged the Corps members to put Nigeria first in all their endeavours by fighting to ensure that the enemies of Nigeria trying to disunite us failed.

“Do not allow yourselves to be used to sabotage the country in any way. The future is yours but we must fight now to preserve it for us to inherit it,” he said.

Earlier, the Acting Director-General of the NYSC, Mrs Christy Uba, enjoined the corps members to perform their duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and By-laws, including workplace rules.

Uba, represented by the NYSC state Coordinator in Kaduna, Mr. Odoba Abel, warned the corps members to desist from meddling in local politics of their host communities.

She urged them to be security conscious and shun social vices and acts which could tarnish the image of the scheme.

She also urged them to avoid being speculative on issues affecting the NYSC and, instead, visit the website, social media platforms and other official channels for clarifications.

Uba thanked the federal, states and local governments and security agencies among other stakeholders, for the usual support to the scheme.(NAN)