Kaduna Govt trains procurement officers on e-procurement

June 1, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Kaduna Public Procurement Authority (KADPPA) has begun a five-day training of procurement of Ministries, Departments, Agencies and Local Councils on e-procurement.

Mr Mohammed Suleiman, Director, and Capacity Building, KADPPA, this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Suleiman said that the training was in line with the Contracting Data Standard (OCDS) to make procurement information and processes available and accessible to members of .

He explained that the training was designed to equip the with the needed skills on how to conduct all procurement processes electronically to ensure transparency.

This development, according to him, will address all procurement related corruptions that contributes to the nation’s underdevelopment.

“The e-procurement essentially the use of technology in the procurement of goods and services in a more transparent manner for the benefit of the people of Kaduna .

“The procurement are being trained on how the e-procurement portal works, MDAs registration and dashboard activation.

“They are also being trained on how the Annual Procurement and Disposal Plan will be uploaded on the portal, among other practical sessions.”

NAN recalls that Gov. Nasir El-Rifai had in January, inaugurated the ’s e-procurement portal for all procurement processes across all MDAs and local areas in the .

The first subnational e-procurement portal was designed to improve transparency in public procurement processes of the state. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,