The Kaduna State Public Procurement Authority (KADPPA) has begun a five-day training of procurement officers of Ministries, Departments, Agencies and Local Government Councils on e-procurement.

Mr Mohammed Suleiman, Director, Compliance and Capacity Building, KADPPA, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Suleiman said that the training was in line with the Open Contracting Data Standard (OCDS) to make procurement information and processes available and accessible to members of the public.

He explained that the training was designed to equip the officers with the needed skills on how to conduct all procurement processes electronically to ensure transparency.

This development, according to him, will address all procurement related corruptions that contributes to the nation’s underdevelopment.

“The e-procurement is essentially the use of technology in the procurement of goods and services in a more transparent manner for the benefit of the people of Kaduna State.

“The procurement officers are being trained on how the e-procurement portal works, MDAs registration and dashboard activation.

“They are also being trained on how the Annual Procurement and Disposal Plan will be uploaded on the portal, among other practical sessions.”

NAN recalls that Gov. Nasir El-Rifai had in January, inaugurated the state’s e-procurement portal for all procurement processes across all MDAs and local government areas in the state.

The first subnational e-procurement portal was designed to improve transparency in public procurement processes of the state. (NAN)

