Kaduna Govt to spend N4bn on social protection programmes in 2022

The Kaduna State Government is to spend a total of N4 billion to uplift more people from poverty and vulnerability in 2022.

This is contained in the budget N278.6 billion signed by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai on Dec. 22.

In the budget, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Monday, N5.4 billion was allocated for the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development (MHSSD) for capital expenditure.

The document also showed that N1 billion would be spent on the Children at Risk programme and N2.9 million for the repatriation of foster and destitute children.

It also showed that N180.1 million was allocated for Kaduna State Women Empowerment Funds, N24 million for creative arts and culture, and N18 million for Vagina Visco Fistula Intervention.

Also, N37.2 million was earmarked for child protection services, N20.4 million for support and assistance for the completion of 23 community self-help projects across the state.

A total of N15.6 million was earmarked for the establishment of the Kaduna State Youth Parliament, N20.4 million of Sexual Assault Referral Centres, and N100 million for the Disability Trust Fund.

The government further provided N27.6 million for the provision of adequate complementary food to children with moderate acute malnutrition to children aged six to 23 months.

NAN reports that a total of N5.6 billion was allocated to the ministry, representing two per cent of the total budget size, of which N5.4 billion was for recurrent and N147.3 million for capital.

Under the recurrent expenditure, N583, 000 was allocated for gender activities, N1.4 million for special day celebration, N440, 000 for supervision and N1.7 million to support National Youth Service Corps activities.

The state government also earmarked a total of N280.2 million for the State Rehabilitation Board of which N147 million was allocated for the completion of the three ultra-modern rehabilitation centres at Soba, Birnin Gwari and Jaba Local Governments.

For the N133.2 million allocated for recurrent expenditure, N2.5 million was for drugs, laboratory, and medical supplies, N7.5 million for teaching aids and instructional materials and N33 million for foodstuff and catering materials supplies.

Also, N600, 000 was earmarked for special day celebrations, N5.4 million for the rehabilitation of persons with disability, and N8 million for resettlement tools. (NAN)

