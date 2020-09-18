Kaduna Govt to revive guidance, counselling unit in public schools

Share the news













The Kaduna State Government said on Friday that it would revive guidance and counselling unit in public Secondary Schools in the state.

Hajiya Imma Ahmad, Director-General, Kaduna State School Quality Assurance Authority, made this known at the close of a five-day training for secondary school teachers in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was organised by the state Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Africa Federation of Teaching Regulatory Authority (AFTRA).

Ahmad said that the counselling manual had been developed as part of efforts to ensure that every school has a functional guidance and counselling unit.

“Our teachers these days just teach and leave the classroom with no form of counselling to improve the morals of the students or guide their career choices.

“We want to change this so that our students will not only be educated but will be instilled with good morals and properly guided on how to make the best of life,” she said.

She pointed out that effective guidance and counselling remained key in addressing the decline in students performance in schools, including school’s dropout and social vices, among others.

On teacher training, the D-G said that the authority would make adequate provision in the 2021 budget for teacher training to improve the quality of teaching in public school.

She said that the authority would ensure global best practices in the education sector in the state.(NAN)

