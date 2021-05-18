Kaduna Govt. to revamp agric sector, unveils blueprint

Favour Lashem News, Project



 Kaduna State Government has formulated   policy documents to enhance  unprecedented growth and development of agriculture,  after nine months of research and extensive consultations.Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Commissioner of Agriculture, Hajiya Halima Lawal disclosed that policy  evolved in response to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 1 and 2 and the need to diversify the  economy.The commissioner further said the policy would  develop  ‘’agriculture as the economic backbone, create self-sufficiency in food production in line with Federal Government’s efforts to diversify the economy, reduce  over-

dependency on oil and ultimately create enabling environment for private sector investments.”According to her,  policy is  conceived to accelerate development and facilitate socio-economic prosperity by addressing huge challenge of inefficient and ineffective systems.The commissioner reiterated that Gov. Nasir El-Rufai ‘s administration recognised that agriculture was key to ensuring food sufficiency, employment generation and agro industrial development.” The present administration  fully aligns  with the Federal Government in diversifying the economy to shift from oil to the non-oil sector,’’

she added.Lawal also said the documents  would  guide stakeholders in the state’s quest for rapid development,  including the private sector through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) concept, as well as in ‘stand-alone’ investments in line best practices.She explained that the documents would  have strong legal framework ti boost investors confidence and commit  the state and government areas to adequate annual budgetary allocations to agriculture.

The commissioner thanked  both the Alliance for a Green Revolution in (AGRA) for   the evolution of the policy through a two-year capacity strengthening project  and the facilitator, Synergos Nigeria for their assistance. She also commended the Partnership for Inclusive Transformation in (PIATA) , the United States Agency for International Development (), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, UKAid and the Rockefeller Foundation for their support.(NAN)/

