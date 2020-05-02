Kaduna Govt. threatens to shut private schools operating during lockdown – Commissioner

The Kaduna State Ministry of Education says it will close down any private school in the state that conducts academic session while the Coronavirus lockdown order is still in force.

The Commissioner, Dr Shehu Makarfi, gave the warning in a statement in Kaduna on Saturday, stressing that all schools remained closed until further notice.

“It has come to the notice of the ministry that some private schools still conduct academic sessions against the COVID-19 Order.

“Such schools, we learned organise class sessions during the two-day window for residents to restock food items.

“The schools give students assignments and receive previous ones, while others have gone ahead and commenced third term academic session.

“Thus, the Kaduna State Government has directed that schools involved should desist from such acts or have their licence ceased and school closed permanently,” he said.

Makarfi added that no school fees should be collected from any pupil, parent or student, while the e-learning, via television and radio stations being encouraged by the government continues.

He also warned that no school should commence third term or use any guise to extort parents in the name of school fees.

“The ministry of education reiterates that all schools must remain closed until further directive by the State government,” he added. (NAN)