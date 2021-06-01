Kaduna State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private firm to develop the Kaduna Green Economic Zone.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said shortly after signing the agreement on Tuesday in Kaduna, that it was to provide an integrated industrial park, to attract investments into the state.

The deputy governor assured that the partnership with the firm, KK Kingdom, was a continuation of the state’s collaboration and partnership with the private sector to deepen economic growth in the state.

In his remark, the President of the firm, Khalifa Abdullahi explained that the green economic zone will cover eighteen kilometres and will be situated on Kaduna-Jos road.

He said that the project would be concluded within two years.Abdullahi added that the firm would provide modern technologies, roads, electricity, water treatment plant among others, at the site. (NAN)

