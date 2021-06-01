Kaduna govt signs MoU to develop Green Economic Zone

Kaduna State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private firm develop the Kaduna Green Economic Zone.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said shortly after signing the agreement on Tuesday  in Kaduna, that was an industrial park, attract investments into the state.

The deputy governor assured that the partnership with the firm, KK Kingdom, was a continuation of the state’s collaboration and partnership with the private deepen economic growth in the state.

In his remark, the President of the firm, Khalifa explained that the green economic zone will cover eighteen kilometres and will be situated on Kaduna- road.

He said that the project be concluded within two . added that the firm provide modern technologies, , electricity, water treatment plant among others, at the site. (NAN)

