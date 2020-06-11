Kaduna govt revoke licence of private school for violating COVID-19 Quarantine Order

Share the news













The Kaduna State Government has revoked the license of Future Leaders International School, Unguwan Rimi, Kaduna for operating in defiance of the COVID-19 Quarantine Order.

The government also said it would prosecute the proprietor of the school.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the school was shut down on Wednesday for holding entrance examination into junior and senior secondary classes.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Makarfi said in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna, that the action of the school contravened the provisions of the Quarantine Order that directed all schools in the state to remain closed.

“In addition to closing the school and revoking its license, relevant provisions of the law will be applied to prosecute the proprietor of the school.

“Schools in Kaduna state have been closed since March 23, and the ministry of education had encouraged schools to leverage on e-learning to keep students in basic, post basic and tertiary institution learning.

“Plans and recommendations to reopen schools in the state were discussed at the meeting of education stakeholders in the state.

“The stakeholders in line with the federal and the state governments had agreed that conditions are not right for schools to reopen considering the current COVI-19 situation,” he said.

The commissioner warned that no school should charge fees or open for third term without permission.

He added that the state government would continue its engagement with relevant stakeholders on the best and safest option for the education sector to reopen for full academic activities. (NAN)

