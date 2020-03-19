Kaduna Govt restates commitment to end violence against women

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said on Wednesday that the state government would continue to work with communities to end violence against women and children in the state.

Balarabe made the commitment during the celebration of International Women’s Day, organised by the Ministry of Social Development Human Services in Rigasa area of Kaduna.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rigasa was selected for the event because of high incidences of abuse against women and children in the community.

“The reason for choosing Rigasa is to rub minds and have an interactive session with the community.

“You don’t just provide solutions to people, you let them come out and tell you what they think is the solution and lay out how the problems can be handled,” she said.

According to her, the interaction is in line with the essence of the women’s day, which is to create awareness regarding issues that has to do with women.

“It is also to look at the progress that has been made in terms of social, economic, political progress, and also look at the challenges and what can be done to ameliorate those challenges,” the deputy governor said.

Balarabe emphasised that the major step in tackling violence against women and children was for parents to take their responsibilities very seriously in bringing up their children.

“Women should ensure they watch their children closely and give them all the necessary advises that will be of benefit to their lives and well-being.”

Earlier, Commissioner Human Service and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba noted that the huge population of Rigasa had exposed women and children in the area to various forms of abuse.

“Every day, issues of rape, broken homes, high rate of divorce, abandoned children are being reported.

“I hope today’s interaction will help to send the message to stop these atrocities,” she said.

Baba frowned at the habit of people keeping quiet or pleading for perpetrators of sexual and other abuses against women and children in the area.

She urged the people to speak out, saying “every child needs access to justice and sometimes we have problems with reporting the issues.”

The Commissioner solicited for support of security agencies in tracking and prosecution of perpetrators.

On the theme of the 2020 IWD, she said: “we want to see our female children having equal access to education, health, security and all what it takes to be at par with her male counterparts.”

Hajiya Maryam Dabo of UNFPA appealed to men to allow women attain their full potentials in order to contribute more significantly to societal development.

According to her, women should be allowed to have equal opportunities and be treated fairly in the society.

“Women are very important and can contribute to the community positively more than the men. I am appealing to men to take the challenge and transform Rigasa and Kaduna State.”

The State Commissioner of Justice, Aisha Dikko reiterated government commitment to protect lives and property of all residents of the state.

Dikko called on parents to always report to the appropriate authority whenever their children are violated.

“The government has created a unit in the ministry of justice that will be responsible in handling all issue of rape,” she said, adding that the ministry would ensure justice to all victims of rape and other violations.

Also, the Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Baloni said the ministry is responsible for treating all victims of sexual violence and has trained personnel to offer necessary services to victims.

Malam Umar Katuka, the deputy Iman, Rigasa Jumma’at mosque pledged to enlighten community members in his sermons on issues of rape and gender violence.

Malam Sadik Hamza, a Ward Head in Rigasa, said he would ensure that any case of rape is reported to the appropriate authority.

Mrs Juliana Joseph, Centre Manager of Salamat Sexual Assualt Referral Center Kaduna, said the centre has been carrying out advocacy in communities on issues of gender based violence.

Joseph streessed the need for more enlightement of women on how to protect their children, and advised parents to be more watchful of their children and strive to protect their honour and integrity.(NAN)