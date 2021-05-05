The Kaduna State confirmed Wednesday that the Police Command has reported to the Government, the release of the remaining students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State said this in a statement.

He said “The government rejoices with the freed students, their families and the management of the institution over this development.

According to Aruwan, Governor Nasir El-Rufai charged them to view their ordeal as a motivator to put the past behind and work hard towards a happier and successful future ahead.

