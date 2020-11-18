Kaduna Govt opens ‘secret trial’ of El-Zakzaky, wife

On Sept. 29, the IMN leader and his wife pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

The State presented two Army officers who testified in secret before Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna High Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports since the testimony was given in secret, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, told newsmen that the case was adjourned until Nov. 19, for continuation of hearing.

“Two witnesses were taken and the trial will continue tomorrow.