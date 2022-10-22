Kaduna Govt mapping locally available food to prevent malnutrition – Official

By Philip Yatai

The Kaduna State Government is conducting a mapping of locally available nutritious food items across the state as part of efforts to prevent malnutrition among women, adolescents and children.

The State Nutrition Officer, Mrs Ramatu Haruna, made this known in Zaria on Saturday, at the side line of a second quarter coordination and review meeting with Local Government Nutrition Focal Persons.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was organised by the Planning and Budget Commission with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Haruna told NAN that the State Primary Health Care Board was conducting the mapping across the state to generate holistic information on the available local sources of food in each LGA.

She said that the exercise would also determine how to prepare and incorporate the food items into the meals of children and their mothers, to improve their nutrition status.

She added that the exercise, being supported by the Saving one Million Lives Project, was to promote the consumption of locally available nutritious food items by households to prevent malnutrition.

According to her, the measure is part of the state government’s focus on prevention of malnutrition which is cost effective and effective in addressing the scourge of malnutrition in the state.

“The consultant is already in the field and will be consulting with community members and local government nutrition focal persons.

“We are hoping that the mapping will provide the needed information on the available food items that are rich with nutrients and vitamins.

“If promoted, this will enrich the nutritious status of households thereby preventing malnutrition.”

The nutrition officer added that as part of preventive interventions, 215,785 people had been reached with key nutrition messages during support group meetings.

She said that out of the figure, 51,480 were pregnant women, 47,083 were mothers of children less than six months, while 41,454 were women with children six to 23 months.

Others, she said, were 38,361 women of childbearing age, 29,996 grand mothers and 18,058 men.

Earlier, Ms Linda Yakubu, Director, Development Aid Coordination, Planning and Budget Commission, said the objective of the meeting was to review implementation of second quarter planned nutrition activities.

Yakubu added that the meeting was also to see what results had been achieved in line with plans and targets, evaluate the impact of interventions, challenges, lessons, and good practices.

“The meeting will also provide an opportunity to identify emerging opportunities that would accelerate overall programme results and discuss planned activities for the third quarter,” she said. (NAN)

