Kaduna Govt extends 24-hour curfew to entire Kauru, Zangon Kataf LGAs

Share the news













The Kaduna State Government has extended the 24-hour curfew imposed on Thursday on two chiefdoms in Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas to the cover the entirety of the two local government areas (Kauru and Zangon Kataf).

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs said in a statement that security agencies are working to contain the situation that started as a clash over a farmland.

Extending the curfew is part of the necessary steps to manage the tensions and restore calm, Aruwan said.





Related